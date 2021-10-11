Bonner Springs Police Department names new feline officer

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Mover over, K-9 Unit! The Bonner Springs Police Department has named a new feline officer.

Officer Ilene was sworn in Monday at Bonner Springs PD.

Ilene has been in training since she was just a few weeks old. She was rescued by Bonner Animal Rescue after being hit by a lawnmower, which caused her to lose one of her back legs and her tail.

According to Sgt. Heather Pate, Officer Ilene’s main duties are, “Keeping everyone a little more pawsitive, helping with paperwork and she has done parades before.”

When asked if this could be a good cat, bad cat situation, Sgt. Pate replied that Officer Ilene, “Has her days.”

Of course, with any job, competitive pay is important and Officer Ilene is cashing in in the treat department.

“She’s slightly overweight,” said Sgt. Pate.