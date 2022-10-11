BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A man is hospitalized and recovering from a stabbing in Bonner Springs.

Police responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. Monday night. It came from someone near Kump and Bluegrass.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Edwardsville man suffering from two stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive the injuries.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man and took him to the Wyandotte County Jail. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated battery.