BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Bonner Springs, Kansas Police Department is investigating after someone was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Kansas Highway 7 and Kaw Drive (K-32).

Police are asking people to avoid the area between Kaw Drive between K-7 and 121st Street as officers work the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been identified.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

