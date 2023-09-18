BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs, Kansas is hoping to build a new apartment complex at the site of a former eyesore in downtown.

The city plans to build a 100-unit, 4-story residential apartment complex with 31 studios, 46 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units. It would be located at 120 Oak Street, at the site of the former Bonner Springs Thriftway and Dollar General that was demolished back in May.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids announced last week that the project received a Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant for $1.7 million from the Kansas Housing resources Corporation. The city said this is the first time Bonner Springs ahs received a grant for housing.

The apartments will be moderate income, so they are designed for young professionals, retirees, couples, etc., according to the city.

Fifty units are market rate and 50 are moderate income.

According to the city’s 2022 Housing Survey, all sectors of housing in Bonner Springs are maxed out at 98% occupancy. This project would bring additional residents to downtown and Bonner Springs.

The addition of housing in downtown will strengthen our historic downtown and bring in the critical component of housing along with the retail and services we already have,” Megan Gilliland, City of Bonner Springs economics development coordinator, said.

The project would provide 97 on-site parking stalls for residents. The city said developers are actively working with the them to develop a plan for the use of city public parking lots (within 500-feet of the project), to absorb additional resident parking and minimize any impact on downtown businesses and existing residents.

The city said this can be done with enforcement by the developers, and/or the city reviewing public parking options for Oak Street and public parking lots.

Gilliland said the city has one hearing left to get through that will take place Tuesday night. After that, the city hopes on starting construction in spring of 2024.