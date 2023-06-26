BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, bomb squad responded to help after a scare in Bonner Springs Monday morning.

Bonner Springs police said someone found something that looked like an explosive on the side of a rural road near Stillwell Road and Loring Lane.

Police closed the road until the bomb squad arrived to investigate.

The experts determined the suspicious device was an inert mortar round and posed no threat to the public.

Police removed the round and reopened the road to drivers.