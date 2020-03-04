Boulevard announces release date for special ‘Worth the Wait’ brew celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans only have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on Boulevard Brewing Company’s special Super Bowl brew.

The brewery announced Wednesday its imperial red ale, affectionately named “Worth the Wait,” will finally be released April 6.

Worth the Wait is sweeping through the packaging line this week before being handed off to our warehouse to bottle condition for a bit. Get ready to pop some bottles and continue this celebration starting April 6th! pic.twitter.com/bRpl2qb7WH — Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) March 4, 2020

“Worth the Wait is sweeping through the packaging line this week before being handed off to our warehouse to bottle condition for a bit. Get ready to pop some bottles,” Boulevard wrote in part.

The name of the beer was hinted in a social media post in early February and then more details were released late last month.

Just like that big win, we told you this beer would be worth the wait. Release details coming VERY soon. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hHoV1wXtA0 — Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) February 21, 2020

The Chiefs Super Bowl win was 50 years in the making, and we have a feeling this brew from one of Kansas City’s favorite beer-makers will be worth the wait, too.