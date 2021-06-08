‘Boulevard Bash’ is coming to a Hy-Vee near you in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A taste of Boulevardia is coming to the metro, even though the popular event was canceled for the second year because of the pandemic.

Hy-Vee is bringing “Boulevard Bash” to its 20 Kansas City metro locations. There will be local beer demonstrations, beer-inspired food samples, and brewery pop-up tents outside stores.

“Boulevard Bash” will be held June 17-20 during the following times:

  • Thursday, June 17
    • 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 18
    • 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 19
    • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Events at each Hy-Vee location will vary, so check your store for details.

