KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City non-profit WIN for KC and Boulevard Brewery is hosting their second annual BLVD Revel run on Saturday, Sep. 30.

The Revel Run is a 6-kilometer run/walk exclusively for women. All proceeds go toward WIN for KC and its mission to empower girls and women through sport.

Instead of normally doing a traditional 5k, the run is a 6k, paying an ode to a six-pack of beer.

All participants receive exclusive race apparel, free Boulevard beverages and a dozen of Kansas City’s best women-owned businesses who will be selling sweet treats, jewelry, clothing and more once they cross the finish line. This will all be part of the Finish Line Festival.

The race will be held at Boulevard Brewing Company, starting at 9 a.m. Parking will be in the Boulevard Brewery parking garage/street, Hannah’s Rubber parking lot and Kansas Barbeque Society parking lot.

There will be complimentary parking for the first 300 vehicles. Parking is first come, first served.

The first-place finisher will receive a Quirk for a Year certificate, redeemable for 12 total cases of Quirk hard seltzer. Second place will get a $300 Garmin gift card, and third place will receive a gift package from the Running Well Store.

A packet pickup for all race participants will be held on Friday, Sep. 29, from 2-6 p.m. at the Boulevard Tours & Rec Center. ID must be provided. You can register and pick up the packet on the day of the race.

For more information regarding this event, you can click here.