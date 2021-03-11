Boulevard Brewery promises change after audit found employee harassment took place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harassment did take place inside Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewery Co., according to an audit by an HR firm.

Outside firm, FineLine HR Consulting, reviewed the complaints and issued what it found with the brewery and its employees.

In a statement posted to Boulevard’s website, FineLine spoke to dozens of current and former brewery employees about the harassment claims over the past month, and found three broad insights.

Harassment and bad behaviors did occur. Employees weren’t always treated professionally and courteously. Hiring policies and practices need to be more formalized to ensure the company properly considers all qualified candidates for open positions. The company needs to do a better job bringing the two sister breweries, Boulevard Brewing Co., and Brewery Ommegang, together to work more collaboratively.

In January, three company executives resigned amid allegations of discrimination.

It all started with an anonymous Reddit post. Former female employees spoke out, saying they were discriminated against, harassed and that Boulevard had a corporate culture that allowed it to continue. One woman said she was harassed for being pregnant.

Boulevard leaders say they are taking the allegations seriously and are committed to a safe, healthy and fulfilling work environment. Following the third-party HR audit, Boulevard Brewery Co. says it will implement the following changes immediately.

Bringing the breweries together. A new leadership structure will be finalized soon which will provide the opportunity for breweries to better collaborate on projects and share experiences more regularly.

Hiring a new HR Director. With that role currently vacant, leadership is working with an outside HR consultant who has honed-in on a handful of outstanding candidates.

Training will begin Establishing clear definitions of what is and is not proper conduct.

New standards Implementing new standards for proper business conduct in order to re-establish our company culture.

Personnel Changes Additional personnel changes were made this week as the company parted ways with three employees. Out of consideration for current and former employees, leadership has asked their colleagues to respect one another’s privacy both inside and outside of the brewery.



Boulevard says this is just the beginning as it commits to change.