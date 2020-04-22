Boulevard Brewing Co. releases Curbside Carryout BINGO to support local restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company is encouraging people to support their local restaurants during the stay-at-home orders by ordering carryout.

The company released the BINGO sheets on their website on April 22. There are different sheets for residents living in different areas, including around downtown, between the Plaza and Waldo, Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, Lawrence, in KC’s eastern suburbs, the Northland and Topeka.

Those who want to participate will need to save their receipts for each restaurant. When they get five restaurants in a row, they can turn in their card and receipts for a “quarantine collector’s edition” koolie and a $10 promo code for Boulevard’s online store.

Learn more and download your BINGO sheet on Boulevard’s website, here.