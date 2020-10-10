Boulevard Brewing hosting free notary services to help KC-area voters before election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing is trying to help people voting early get their ballots notarized before the election.

The company is joining with Curbside Notary KC to make it happen. On Friday afternoon, notary publics were at Boulevard near 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard. Voters can go there and get their ballots notarized for free.

“I’ve just been collaborating with 200 other volunteer notaries in the Kansas City area to host events like this, so it’s a brand new initiative that we’ve started just to help people vote in this election,” Danielle Lehman with Curbside Notary KC said.

The event will take place again Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and next Friday and Saturday as well.

The City Market is also offering free notary services this month to help local voters. The service will be available at the market every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1. Get all the details here.

The Secretary of State’s office also has a list of free ballot notary services throughout Missouri. You can find the searchable list here.

There is no notary requirement for early voting in Kansas.