Boulevard Brewing parent company, Duvel USA, names new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parent company of Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Co., Duvel USA, has announced a new president effective immediately.

The company announced Seraf De Smedt, the company’s chief finance and administration officer since 2013, will take over the U.S. organization.

Boulevard’s founder, John McDonald, came out of retirement to serve as interim president since January. McDonald will now return to retirement.

“He has always worked closely with our U.S. operations, so having him take over the reins as president gives me great confidence that we are set up for a successful future,” McDonald said. “Seraf’s leadership style is collaborative and thoughtful. Combined with his finger on the pulse of the company from a global perspective, I retire knowing this next chapter for our company will be led exceptionally.”

Duvel Moortgat is based in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, and De Smedt will split his time there and in the United States overseeing the global finance team and working with leadership stateside.

“The U.S. market has been a great passion of mine since joining Duvel Moortgat,” De Smedt said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with my U.S. colleagues more closely. The beer and alcoholic beverage industries have never been more complex, which provides all of us the task of balancing our innovation and staying true to our heritage beers. I look forward to the adventures ahead and want to wholeheartedly thank John for the crucial role he played these past months. He leaves big shoes to fill, so I count on the entire leadership team to do so with me.”

The United States leadership team includes Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels.

Duvel Moortgat owns and operates three breweries in the U.S. including Boulevard, Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York, and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles, California.