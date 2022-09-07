KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City based brewery Boulevard Brewing Co. is teaming up with Foundry Distilling Co. to launch an American malt whiskey.

The Sixth Glass whiskey is made with the same mash bill used to brew the Boulevard beer with the same name.

The second collaboration between the Foundry and Boulevard sits at 50% ABV (100 proof) and will be available to purchase around the Midwest region.

“The final version of The Sixth Glass whiskey is bold at 100 proof, softened by the pronounced candy flavor and aroma which came from The Sixth Glass wort (unfermented beer base) used in its creation,” Foundry owner Scott Bush said.

Photo provided by Trozzolo

Previously, the two companies collaborated on Midnight Ritual.

“The team at Foundry did an incredible job creating a smooth, sippable beverage that brings the familiar flavor and aroma of The Sixth Glass while providing the perfect punch you desire from a high-end whiskey, thanks to using the mash bill from our Belgian Quad,” executive vice president of sales and marketing Bobby Dykstra said,

A celebration for the release of Sixth Glass is scheduled for Friday, September 9 at the Rec Dec, on the fourth floor of Tours & Rec Center.

A Q&A for pre-order holders will start at 5 p.m. and the event will open to the public at 6 p.m. with specialty Sixth Glass cocktails, music and food available.