KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, Kansas is opening this weekend for its 73rd movie season.

The drive-in theatre will be open Friday and Saturday night. This weekend the drive-in will be showing the animated movie “The Bad Guys” at 8:30 p.m. and “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bulock and Channing Tatum at 10:10 p.m.

Gates open both nights at 7 p.m. with admission $15 per person. Children 11 and under are free.

There are no online ticket sales and tickets are purchased only at the box office upon arrival.

Movies are shown rain or not.

Pets are welcome but the drive-in ask that you keep them leashed and pick up after them.

The movie season at Boulevard Drive-In typically runs from April until September.

