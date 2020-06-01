Boulevard Drive-In opening up this weekend with three classic movies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Boulevard Drive-In Theater will be back open for movies this weekend after having their 70th season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater said safety is their top priority and they will be pre-screening all staff and have wellness checks for every employee, before every shift, to ensure everyone is healthy.

They have made personal protective equipment, including face coverings and gloves, available to all staff. The theater is requesting that people wear a face covering if they leave their vehicle to use the restroom.

Only a limited number of people will be allowed in the restroom at a time, except an adult with a child. They ask that restrooms be used for emergencies only while maintaining social distancing.

Capacity will be limited to 50% to encourage social distancing of 6 feet or more. Only one car will be allowed to park between the speaker poles. Once they reach capacity, they will close the ticket booth. The theater is asking that people please practice social distancing at all times. The concession stand is currently closed. The playground is off limits. The theater said children must remain in the vehicle. People must stay in their vehicles at all times except to visit the restroom. The theater says no lawn chairs or blankets however people may sit outside in pickup truck beds or inside an SUV with rear hatch open. People who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave without a refund. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. Friday Saturday and Sunday with the movie beginning at 9:15 p.m. On Friday the theater will be showing “Grease,” on Saturday they will be showing “The Goonies” and on Sunday night they will be showing “The Big Lebowski.” There is no online ticket sales and it is cash only with $10 per person and children 11 and under free.