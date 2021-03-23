Boulevard Drive-In Theatre opening with half capacity for 2021 season on April 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, Kansas will be opening for its 71st season on April 2 and April 3.

The company said it will be showing first run movies this year and will still be at half capacity with social distancing.

One movie will be shown per night until the theatre is allowed to be open at full capacity.

Face masks will be required when leaving the area of your parking space.

The concession stand will be open with a limited menu.

People must maintain six feet of social distancing when standing in line and entering the restroom or concession stand.

The theatre said movie announcements will be coming out soon.