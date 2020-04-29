Boulevard partners with Nelson-Atkins Museum for new initiative to help give back to local organizations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that they have partnered with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to launch a new initiative and help give back to the Kansas City community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative called the KC Pils Partners program is designed to celebrate the many important connections between Boulevard and Kansas City, giving back to a variety of organizations.

Boulevard said “they wrote the recipe for their American lager KC Pils to pay homage to the trailblazing brewers creating a brewing scene in KC right around the time the Nelson-Atkins first opened its doors in 1933.”

The company said their designers took inspiration from the museum and its works to create instantly recognizable new packaging for KC Pils, prominently featuring the iconic shuttlecock.

Beginning in May and continuing throughout the summer, the new design will ship in place of everyday KC Pils packaging, with a per-case contribution going to the museum and the arts in KC.