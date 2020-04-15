Boulevardia cancels two-day festival planned for June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of Boulevardia announced Wednesday that they have canceled the two-day street festival scheduled for June 19-20.

“The 2020 event has been canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19,” organizers said in a news release.

The event, which features a craft beer and food sampling experience, music from local, regional and national acts, as well as interactive activities, entertainment and shopping, will return in 2021.

“Providing a safe, secure and healthy environment for our pop-up party nation is our top priority,” Boulevardia president Trever Frickey said. “With that in mind, Boulevardia is being canceled for 2020 but we look forward to bringing all the beer, food, music and fun back next year.”

Organizers said all ticket packages purchased through boulevardia.com will be automatically refunded within 10-14 business days.

If you booked a hotel room directly through one of the festival’s hotel partners with the Boulevardia

promotional room rate, that will be automatically canceled.