Boulevardia coming to Crown Center in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia is back!

Kansas City’s urban street festival is returning in 2022 after a two year hiatus on June 17 and June 18.

“We look forward to finally sharing our vision for the festival in its new location on Grand Boulevard and are eager to bring a fresh new flavor of Boulevardia to this venue,” Trever Frickey, Boulevardia President, said.

The 2022 edition of the beer and music festival will be moving to Crown Center on Grand Boulevard throughout Washington Square Park.

“We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Boulevardia to Crown Center since 2020 and are excited to finally be able to bring the urban street festival downtown,” Crown Center President Stacey Paine said.

Previously hosted at the West Bottoms and Stockyard District, plans to have the festival at Crown Center have been in place since before the pandemic.

Musical lineup details will come at a later date and tickets to Boulevardia are on sale now. Festival lovers can purchase daily and weekend passes, as well as hotel packages.

Boulevardia will host a winter holiday pop-up on December 14 at the Boulevard Beer Hall.