Boulevardia will forego 2021 event with hopes to return in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular music and craft beer event in Kansas City is bypassing yet another year of festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boulevardia will forgo expected celebrations 2021, event leaders said in a statement. Organizers said that they wouldn’t be able to put on the type of event that party-goers had been used to in years past because of ongoing COVID-19 complications.

“When Boulevardia comes back, we want it to be the best celebration possible for our citizens, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Kansas City community. With that in mind, we’re focusing our efforts on ensuring our 2022 pop-up party nation is the best one yet,” the statement said.

Boulevardia normally takes place in June. Leaders canceled the two-day festival last year in April as stay-at-home orders remained in place and the United States saw its first major spike incases and deaths. Organizers were hopeful to return this year.

As cases and deaths continue to fall in Kansas City and around the country, restrictions have relaxed and some large-scale events have taken a stab at safely operating. However, many have been marred with coronavirus complications, despite safety efforts.

Disney on Ice’s performance at the T-Mobile Center was cut short after at least five performers and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The venue also hosted a paired-down Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. However, the University of Kansas had to bow out of the semi-finals after a player tested positive.

Here is Boulevardia’s full statement:

When the decision was made last year to cancel Boulevardia, we said, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” This statement has been at the heart of our conversations as we planned for the 2021 event. Great strides have been made to overcome COVID-19 as a community. But we’ve decided that moving forward with a festival this June would not allow us to put on the BEST Boulevardia the way we all know and love. When Boulevardia comes back, we want it to be the best celebration possible for our citizens, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Kansas City community. With that in mind, we’re focusing our efforts on ensuring our 2022 pop-up party nation is the best one yet. Boulevardia will be back when ALL of you can join us. Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to raising a beer with you – safely – in 2022. Boulevardia