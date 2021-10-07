Boulevard’s new brew ‘Stuff of Legend’ to hit stores just in time for Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Beer is brewing up something special for Halloween.

The limited release is called “Stuff of Legend.” Boulevard describes it as a Barrel-Aged Stout with vanilla and chocolate flavors. Boulevard said it considers imitation as the most sincere form of flattery and this beer is its homage to the Oreo and Hydrox cookie.

“Stuff of legend comes in at 11.8% ABV and is truly a grown-up dessert in a glass. For those that love an evening sweet treat of perhaps a nice snifter of whiskey, we think this beer fits the bill for everyone looking for just a little something to cap off a great meal,” Boulevard writes on its website.

The brewery said the ‘Stuff of Legend’ will be on sale in Kansas City beginning October 11, with other markets to follow.

Boulevard Beer even has a beer tracker to help you find it in stores as soon as it hits shelves.