Boyfriend of woman who vanished also missing

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Days after Lexee Beckett was reported missing from Independence, the family of her boyfriend called police saying they have not had contact with him since July 27.

Zachary Daniels, 23, is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

His father told police that no one has been able to contact Daniels since last hearing from him in July.

Beckett was last contacted by her family on August 12.

Anyone with information regarding Beckett or Daniels is asked to call Independence police at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777.