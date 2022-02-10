KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City has announced its “Youth of the Year.”

Six candidates were chosen by their peers at each of the units at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Those six were competing for the chance to become the organization’s Youth of the Year.

“The club gave me the confidence to pursue my wildest dreams,” said JaKoi Kimber-Fitzpatrick with the Boys and Girls Clubs J&D Wagner Unit.

Each candidate got up on stage and presented a speech on why he or she deserved the title of youth of the year. They brought personal stories of overcoming obstacles and shared how the organization has impacted their lives.

“What are you willing to do to make your wildest dreams come true?” said Ta’Niyha Robinson with the Olathe Unit.

Jimena Martinez said she grew up with a young mom. She said the Boys and Girls Clubs gave her confidence and she’s become a leader for the organization’s Breidenthal Unit.

“I am set to graduate high school early and the first to go to college in my family,” she said.

Despite different struggles, Dr. Dred Scott, the President and CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kansas City, said each has risen above it.

“This is a chance for us to look into the future. It’s like being a magician right. You are looking at future leaders of this community,” he said. “The difference makers.”

Jayden Hasam was named the 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.

“It’s a lot that comes with it and it’s a lot to carry and having this role as Youth to the Year, I definitely have to watch what I do and know that there are people watching me,” Hasam said.

As Hasam soaks in his win right now, he said he plans for big things in his future, starting with college.

“Right now I have a lot of colleges in mind,” he said. “I want to go to Stanford, LSU or Vanderbilt. I want to play D1 baseball or major in electrical or technology engineering.”

Hasam will compete against other boys and girls titleholders in Missouri. If he moves forward, he’ll go to regionals.