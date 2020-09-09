Boys & Girls Club offering options for working parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Kansas City Public School district are attending classes online, and that’s posing some challenges for parents who can’t stay at home, or for households that lack internet service.

The Boys and Girls Clubs is partnering with Kansas City Parks and Recreation to help kids learn at five locations.

Community centers also will offer academic support during the school day for kids who may have trouble connecting online or for those who need some supervision to stay on track.

“We recognize the challenge that many of our working parents, our working families, face in schools operating virtually,” Dred Scott, President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, said.

“We have been a great community partner reaching out to organizations like the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department in order to expand our capacity, so we can be here for kids, who if you think about it, haven’t been in an instructional setting, some of them for over 5 months,” added Scott.

With physical distancing in place, the clubs believe they can serve more than 1,000 students a day across all of its sites.

Parents can bring their children to the clubs for breakfast before school starts.

Since the pandemic started in March, the Boys and Girls Clubs have served more than 64,000 meals to children in need.

A dozen Boys and Girls clubs across the metro area also will provide jobs to more than 100 young people this fall.