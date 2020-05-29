BPU announces they’ll lift ban on disconnects June 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Board of Public Utilities announced Friday that on June 1 they will lift the temporary ban on disconnects.

The temporary moratorium has been in place since March 16.

“BPU is working to resume normal business operations and will slowly ramp up utility disconnects for non-payment,” the company said in a statement Friday. “BPU will work with customers to assist them with payment arrangements.”

BPU did say they encourage customers to stay current with their bills to avoid getting too far behind.

If you are a BPU customer and have billing or customer service questions, you can call (913)-573-9190.