Branson businesses dealing with unprecedented challenges during pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. — From crowded theaters to crowded amusement parks to crowded restaurants, Branson is a town built on volume, and that could be a liability in the age of coronavirus.

“Our business has never experienced anything even close to this,” Sheila Dutton told FOX4 for a special report, as she stood in an empty Dutton Family Theater.

The Branson musical mainstay has been in operation more than 20 years. The entertainers are mostly all Duttons, including children and grandchildren.

Their livelihoods, as well as those of others FOX4 spoke with around Branson, are at risk as they work to deal with an uncertain future.

