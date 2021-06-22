Branson Mountain Coaster accident: Grandmother speaks on condition of 11-year-old who was trapped

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 11-year-old boy who was severely injured on a Branson rollercoaster Sunday night has been identified, and his grandmother is sharing the latest on his condition.

Aalondo Perry and his mother Vonda took this picture last night:

Aalondo and his mother Vonda at Mercy Hospital

Aalondo is currently at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and has already gone through two surgeries for his injuries.

The nightmare began on Sunday, June 20, when Aalondo and his family decided to go ride the Branson Coaster.

There is no official word on what caused the accident, but Shelandra Ford says her grandson thought the ride had ended when it stopped on the tracks. So, he stood up, and the ride started back up knocking him down. Aalondo then became trapped under the coaster.

According to Shelandra Ford, her grandson is totally blind in his right eye and is 15% blind in his left eye.

Officials say it took around one hour and 45 minutes to rescue Aalondo, and he was immediately taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Ford also provided KOLR10 with an update on his current condition.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.