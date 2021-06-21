Branson Mountain Coaster rider rescued after being stuck for nearly two hours

BRANSON, Mo.- A 12-year-old boy is in a Springfield hospital after being seriously injured at the Branson Mountain Coaster on West 76 Country Boulevard Sunday evening, according to the Branson Police Department.

According to a post from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, emergency crews went to the scene in the 2100 block of West 76 Country Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night to rescue the boy.

When crews got there, they found the boy heavily entrapped under the coaster.

“Rescuers worked on scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue,” the post states.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says investigators with the Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are working to figure out the cause of the incident.