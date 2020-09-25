Brazen burglar rips door off Northland convenience store, stealing money and merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The owner of a Northland convenience store is offering a cash reward to catch the person caught on video brazenly breaking into his business.

The burglary happened Thursday around 2:40 a.m. at the Surf N Go on the corner of N.E. Parvin and Brighton roads. The store closed at midnight.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man pull up in a dark-colored Ford pick-up. He waits before tying a chain connected to the back of the truck to the front steel door of the gas station, ripping it open after a third attempt of punching the gas pedal.

You can see the surveillance footage in the video player above.

“Based off how he reacted when he came in, it was almost like he knew where to go,” said Sterling Utt, the store’s manager. “You can definitely tell he’s done it before, and it was thought out.

The thief is seen stealing cash from the register draws and merchandise, including cigarettes and lighters, dumping the items into the bed of the truck.

In all, it takes just two minutes before the culprit jumps in the truck and speeds off with the front door of the store dragging behind.

“It feels like something I hold sacred has been tarnished,” Utt said. “We see our work environment as a safe place, and that doesn’t help.”

Equally troubling for Utt is that another convenience store, less than 2 miles away, was also hit Wednesday morning. The manager of the store told FOX4 he believes the person was after their ATM but left with nothing.

“You need to stop what you’re doing,” Utt said. “You’re hurting people, hurting businesses and you’re really not getting a lot out of it.”

Both stores suffered damages. The owner of Surf N Go estimated damages and loss of revenue at his store could be upwards of $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.