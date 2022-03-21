KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after thieves broke into a golf course clubhouse and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened at Minor Park Golf Course, an 18-hole golf course in South Kansas City

The Kansas City Parks + Rec Department said the thieves broke a large glass pane window in the pro shop to get into the building.

They took all of the apparel that was on display from the pro shop, several putters and alcohol from behind the bar.

Parks + Rec believes the break-in happened sometime on Sunday. Police are still looking for the people responsible.

