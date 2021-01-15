Breaking down Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, $1,400 stimulus checks and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Rescue Plan seeks to save millions of Americans from the mire of economic hardship by giving money directly to citizens.

Thursday, January 15th, President-Elect Joe Biden announced his new economic stimulus plan. This massive $1.9 trillion relief bill in theory will provide several sectors of America some much-needed relief.

It can be stratified into three tiers. The first tier deals with aid that will improve the pandemic response. The second tier is aid to the American people. The third tier is state and business relief.

The first tier includes:

A $20 billion vaccine program.

$50 billion for COVID-19 testing expansion.

$30 billion for supplies and PPE gear.

$170 billion for schools and colleges.

The second tier includes:

$1,400 direct payments for most Americans

$400/week in federal unemployment insurance through September.

$30 billion in rental assistance.

$15/hour minimum wage.

The third tier includes:

$350 billion for state and local governments.

$50 billion for small business grants and loans.

$20 billion for public transit.

The second tier gives $1 trillion directly to Americans and will likely have the greatest impact helping them recover.

“My fellow Americans, the decisions we make in the next few weeks and months are going to determine whether we thrive in a way that benefits all Americans,” Biden said Thursday.

Many may be confused over the amount of the direct payment.

Biden initially talked about $2,000 direct payments during his campaign. This plan takes the $600 lawmakers already approved and adds another $1,400, equaling $2,000.

“For the millions of you just looking for a fighting chance in this economy, I promise you we will not forget you,” Biden said.

The stimulus package would also raise the federal minimum wage to $15, more than double what the federal rate is now.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and dozens of fast food workers agreed with Biden’s idea and held a strike, calling for the wage increase.

“Because it ain’t right that so many people are working for $7.25 an hour,” Lucas said Friday.

Lucas wants more Kansas Citians to join their effort.

“It is not just the workers that are clamoring for it. Your politicians need to clamor for it. Everybody in your family needs the clamor for it. Our churches, everybody in our community,” he said.

Despite Republican opposition to many of the stimulus bill’s components, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver is optimistic about its chances.

“We think that we will be able to get it out of the House with Republican support in the House incidentally, and we think will get support in the Senate as well,” Cleaver said Friday.

While enthusiasm is high, The American Rescue plan still must go through several committees where political experts believe it will likely change. Consequently, if or when the bill does pass, it could look very different than the one announced Thursday.