Brewery expansion moving into 116-year-old River Market building

Picture of historic Kansas City Water Department building front sign – Photo by Travis Meier

Picture of historic Kansas City Water Department building at 2nd and Main – Photo by Travis Meier

Picture of historic Kansas City Water Department building front – Photo by Travis Meier

Picture of historic Kansas City Water Department building front sign -Picture by Travis Meier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent makeover of a 116-year-old former city building and the expansion of a celebrated regional brewery are poised to breathe new life into the River Market.

The historic Kansas City Water Department building at 201 Main St. was originally built in 1905. The two-story building was designed as a horse stable, office space and wagon repair shop.

After a $2.7 million renovation project revamped the structure, River Bluff Brewing decided to supplement its St. Joseph-based brewery and taproom with a new location. The craft brewery is targeting a May opening date.

The River Market site checked all the branding boxes River Bluff had in mind for a Kansas City location — historic, along the Missouri River’s “bluffs” and ripe for reclamation. The former Water Department building also clicked because beer is composed of 99% water.