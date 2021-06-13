Bridge construction project complete on US 169/7th Street in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A bridge construction project on U.S. 169/7th Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas that has had both the northbound and southbound lanes closed for months is now complete and the road is back open to traffic in both directions.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported the update Friday evening.

The construction project began at the end of October 2020 on the Kansas River bridge that included truss and expansion joint repairs, primarily on the northbound side.

Clarkson Construction Co. was the contractor on the $3.2 million project.

