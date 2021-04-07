Bridge repair work to begin next week at K-7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A bridge deck repair project is expected to begin next week at K-7 Highway and 67th Street/Shawnee Mission Parkway.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the project will begin Monday, April 12, weather permitting.

The project includes concrete patching, overlay and expansion joints.

The expected completion of the project is mid-September, according to KDOT.

Work will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed.

The southbound K-7 to 67th Street ramp and the northbound K-7 to 67th Street ramps will be closed for the duration of the project.

Eastbound and westbound 67th Street will be reduced to one lane.

KDOT said traffic will be controlled using signage, barricades, concrete safety barriers and traffic cones.

PCI Roads, LLC, of Topeka, is the contractor on the $1.2 million project.

