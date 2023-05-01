A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a road project in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT announced that crews will be moving into Phase 2 of construction beginning on Monday replacing the I-29 twin bridges.

The construction will begin at 7 p.m. and drivers are asked to plan ahead, leave early, and consider alternate routes.

Crews will close one lane of both northbound and southbound I-29 at 72nd Street until October 2023.

During overnight hours, drivers can expect various lane and ramp closures in both directions through May 3.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on May 2nd, crews will close the ramps from 72nd Street to both northbound and southbound I-29 until August 2023.

Crews will close 72nd Street between NW Prairie View Rd. and Roanridge Rd. until October 2023.

Here are the signed detour routes:

Westbound – NW Roanridge Rd. to NW Barry Rd. to NW Prairie View Rd.

Eastbound – NW Prairie View Rd. to NW 64th St. to northbound I-29

The I-29 twin bridges over 72nd Street carry six lanes of traffic through Kansas City and are nearing the end of their service lives necessitating the replacement.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.