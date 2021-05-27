Britt Reid appears in court for DWI crash that left Ariel Young in critical condition

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has been charged with DWI-serious physical injury on April 12, more than two months after he was involved in a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured. (Mugshot via Kansas City Police)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared in court for a criminal setting hearing Thursday for the crash that left a 5-year-old with critical injuries.

Reid appeared via video conference with attorney J.R. Hobbs and requested his bond revision be altered from “no driving” to “driving with an interlock device”.

Prosecutors asked for more time to make a decision on the revision to discuss with the victim’s family. The judge agreed and set a hearing for Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m. where Reid will be arraigned.

Hobbs and Reid additionally requested to waive a preliminary hearing, which the judge is expected to waive.

On February 4, police say Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Traverse while changing lanes onto the on ramp to southbound I-435 from Stadium Drive. Young and another 4-year-old were inside the vehicle.

The driver of the Traverse was assisting a family member who ran out of gas in a Chevrolet Impala and was stalled on the side of the road.

Court documents say Reid was at work on that night and his blood alcohol content was measured at .113. The documents also said he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs and the NFL is conducting a review and investigation into the incident.

Reid admitted he had two to three drinks and has an Adderall prescription.

Young was transported from the crash with life-threatening injuries. According to Tiffany Verhulst, who has been providing updates via a GoFundMe page for the 5-year-old, Young returned home in April after roughly two months in the hospital.

On April 12, Jackson County prosecutors charged Reid with DWI and he surrendered to police. His attorney released a statement after his initial appearance before the court.

“Mr. Reid voluntarily appeared before the court for his initial appearance and was released on conditions of bond. A status conference will be set in the future as is customary. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she would be vigorously pursuing the case and seek justice for all victims in a series of tweets after Reid was released on bond.