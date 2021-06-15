Brittany Matthews shares pictures from Sterling Skye’s newborn photo shoot

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brittany Matthews shared pictures of daughter Sterling Skye’s newborn photo shoot.

The pictures comes just days after Matthews and fiancé Patrick Mahomes decided to share the first public photo of their 3-month-old daughter.

The newborn shoot shows both parents beaming at the little girl. Sterling is dressed in pink with a giant gray bow on her head. She’s also wearing a silver bracelet that includes the letter “S.”

In another shot, Sterling is sleeping on Mahomes’ forearm. It looks like her head is about the size of her father’s hand.

Sterling Skye was born in February.