KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The FBI has taken one person into custody following a standoff in Kansas City Wednesday morning.

Just before 6:45 a.m. FBI agents responded to a hotel in the 3200 block of Broadway Boulevard to serve an arrest warrant for a person wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the hotel, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours.

The incident temporarily shut down a portion of Broadway Boulevard at 31st St. The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. without incident. No additional information has been released about suspect.

Metropolitan Community College issued an alert Wednesday morning notifying students about the incident near the Penn Valley campus.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.