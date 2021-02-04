Broadway In KC schedules shows in 2021, starting with Hamilton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadway is coming back to KC with shows starting as soon as September, 2021.

Broadway In KC returns with Hamilton on Sept. 28 at Music Hall in the Kansas City Convention Center. Hamilton, the hit musical about the founding of America, runs for two weeks.

After that begins the “Broadway Is Back In Kansas City Series.” It’s a collection of six shows running throughout the rest of 2021 and half of 2022. Shows will play at Music Hall and the Kauffman Center.

Here’s which shows are included, which can be bought together or individually:

Tootsie: November 23 – 28, 2021 – Music Hall

Mean Girls: March 15 – 20, 2022 – Music Hall

Jesus Christ Superstar: March 29 – April 3, 2022 – Kauffman Center

An Officer And A Gentleman: April 12 – 17, 2022 – Kauffman Center

Fiddler On The Roof: May 3 – 8, 2022 – Music Hall

Ain’t Too Proud: June 21 – 26, 2022 – Music Hall

Other shows:

Hamilton: September 28 – October 10, 2021 – Music Hall

Wicked: January 5 – 23, 2022 – Music Hall

Stomp: February 11 – 12, 2022 – Kauffman Center

Those looking for season renewals or new memberships can find them on the Broadway In KC website.