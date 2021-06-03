Brood X isn’t emerging in Missouri but annual cicadas are coming soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This spring and summer Brood X will emerge from the soil in the eastern United States. This periodical cicada shows up every 17 years. But, you probably won’t see them in Missouri. The next round of periodical cicadas won’t emerge in the state until 2024.

There are cicadas that emerge every year. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that the annual cicadas will start to emerge later this month.

“Annual cicadas look like larger and greener versions of the famous periodical cicadas,” writes Forest Entomologist Robbie Doerhoff.

They can be found across the state. Their numbers are getting smaller each year. Urban development and pesticides may be the cause of their decline. But, there is still a lot to learn about the bugs. They only spend a few weeks above ground.