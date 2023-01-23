KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dynamic country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their concert tour with a new stop in Kansas City.

The Reboot 2023 Tour extension kicks off in Kansas City with a performance at the T-Mobile Center on Thursday, May 4.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave, can’t wait!!,” Kix Brooks said.

Seventeen new shows have been added to the tour which is set to run through June 17.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” Ronnie Dunn said. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends and YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Scotty McCreery will join the country stars as an opening act for all new tour dates.

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” McCreery said. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at brooks-dunn.com or at livenation.com.