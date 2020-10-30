Brother, sister charged in armed robbery of pizza delivery drivers; third suspect killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brother and sister are facing federal charges in connection with an armed robbery case where the third suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

Samuel M. David, 18, and Rochelle David, 22, both of Kansas City, are charged in federal court with one count of armed robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

According to federal prosecutors, on Oct. 18, a Domino’s pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by two men outside an apartment building in the 4100 block of N.E. Davidson Road.

The driver was allegedly punched during the robbery before the suspects took cash and pizza from him before returning to an apartment building.

The second robbery happened on Oct. 19, when a Pizza Hut employee was robbed at gunpoint outside the same apartment building on Davidson Road.

The victim told investigators that the men demanded money and ordered the victim to drive to an ATM at a nearby gas station. When the suspects were unable to get cash from the ATM, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim in the hand.

The victim was then ordered to drive to their house. When the suspects and the victim arrived at the house, one of the suspects stayed with the victim’s parents while the other suspect took the victim to their room to retrieve a safe.

The suspects then left the house.

On Oct. 23, police were conducting surveillance in the area where the armed robberies happened trying to find Rochelle David in connection with a separate investigation. She was seen leaving the apartment with Samuel David and Ennice Ross.

When officers stopped the vehicle near Admiral and Tracy, Ross allegedly fired at officers. Officers returned fire, killing him.

Ross fit the description of one of the robbers due to one of the victims identifying a teardrop tattoo on his face.

According to court documents, investigators determined Samuel David’s phone number was the same number used to order pizza in both of the armed robberies.

They also allegedly discovered text messages between Rochelle David and Samuel David in relation to the second robbery.

Both suspects remain in federal custody, pending a detention hearing.