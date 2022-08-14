LANCASTER, Texas. — The brother of former KU football star and NFL All-Pro Aqib Talib is the suspect in the fatal of shooting of a coach during a youth football game that occurred on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Lancaster Police Department, there was a disagreement among the coaching staff and officiating crew that turned into a physical altercation before shots rang out, hitting one adult male.

A viral video surfacing on social media showed parts of the incident.

The shooting took place at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the suspect as Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of Aqib Talib and issued out a warrant for his arrest, which is still active.

Aqib Talib went to the KU from 2004-2007 before being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, where he played 12 seasons. His name was not mentioned in the press release.