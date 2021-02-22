Brother of murdered Kansas City woman warns against domestic violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The brother of a murdered woman and her son is speaking out against domestic violence. He wants his sister to be remembered for who she was and not how she died.

Khasheme Strother’s brother and sister-in-law rushed to Kansas City from Iowa after the shooting. They told FOX4 that they don’t want revenge. They just want to move forward.

They also want to send a message to others involved in domestic violence situation.

“If anyone out there you, know what I mean, is dealing with domestic violence or a rough relationship, feeling unsafe in anyway, please don’t stick around because this is the end result. Sometimes this is the end result, and then it’s not worth it.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with services for Strother, who was a CNA, and her son, Raymond Hill, who family members believe was trying to protect his mother when he was shot and killed. The uncle and aunt said Raymon was about to start his apprenticeship as a barber this week.

“Khasheme Strother dedicated her life to supporting her five sons and family. She was a selfless, determined woman whose goal in life was to serve others. Khasheme impacted everyone she encountered through her ambition, positive spirit, and contagious smile,” the page’s organizer wrote.

The shooting happened last Wednesday around 2 in the afternoon when Strother and her boyfriend were involved in some sort of fight at her townhome near 19th and W. Pennway Street.

The boyfriend is charged with second-degree murder.

Strother leaves behind four other sons. Two of her sons are nephews she was raising and the third is an adopted son, along with her biologically-born son. Her brother says this shows what a big heart she had.

“It’s not worth it at all,” he said. “We’re going through pain right now because someone is gone that shouldn’t gone at all.”

A balloon release set for 6:30 tonight to bring those close to the family some closure.

