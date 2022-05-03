KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two brothers and a family friend were shot inside a Kansas City, Kansas bar Saturday. One brother died, and the other two are still in the hospital. However, the person who shot them is free.

FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt spoke exclusively with the family and one of the victims from the hospital.

A night of celebration took a serious turn. The Rehard family said someone opened fire on them. While their loved one is gone the rest are lucky to be alive.

Kansas City, Kansas police said Michael Rehard was killed inside Sammy’s Tavern and two others were shot.

“This is the last smile my brother ever had on his face,” Michael’s sister, Maria Rehard said.

Rehard was enjoying a new chance at life when his life suddenly ended.

“He saw his future brighter than he saw it before,” Michael’s mother, Mary Miller said.

He and his family went to Sammy’s Tavern in KCK Saturday night. Maria said a person who had a distant connection to the family showed up and started an argument.



“I don’t know how someone can walk into a place with a gun and shoot three people senselessly like that,” Maria said.

Michael’s brother, Matthew Rehard, was shot along with a family friend.



“It was chaos. It was just purely chaotic. People running. People screaming. Madness. Pure madness,” Maria said.

Matthew and their family friend are still in the hospital. Matthew says they weren’t armed and had no intention of arguing. They were celebrating a friend’s wedding after the reception ended.

“My brother’s dead. I’m in the hospital, and this guy’s walking around free,” Rehard said.

“On the way out he shot my son three more times,” Miller said.

Michael died inside the bar. Matthew says a stranger found him and stayed with him compressing his wound. Maria was uninjured, but says the scene was scary.

“I knew he was gone. I knew he was unsavable at that point. I knew there was no coming back,” Maria said.

Earlier this year, Michael was released from federal prison. His family says he made mistakes but learned from them and was turning things around.

“Everything was set up to where within six months, he’s going to have his own house. He had already purchased a vehicle. He had a license for the first time in his life. He was walking the street now who’s a normal person for once in his life up. I was proud of him,” Matthew said.

“Justice. I want justice, and if I don’t get justice then I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Miller said.

The man who family says shot all three men has not been arrested. They want to see justice. More than that, they wish Michael’s two daughters had known their father more. One was born while he was in prison and the other spent most of her life without him. They hoped he would be with them for decades to come.

“I’m sad that my brother got taken. It’s selfish, but I wish it was me,” Matthew said.

“Keep my head up and stay strong like I used to tell him,” Miller said.

The shooting is being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on what happened at Sammy’s Tavern is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

The family is currently planning Rehard’s funeral and setting up a fund for his young daughters. If you are able to help this family they set up a Gofundme to help with expenses.

