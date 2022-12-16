Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season. (Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation)

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.

Couper Simmons and Hunter Simmons recently hunted in Worth County, Missouri, and ended up with a large raccoon.

A Missouri Department of Conservation agent weighed it at 35 pounds. This would break the state’s raccoon record of 28 pounds, 8 ounces.

However, it’s not officially considered a record yet, as MDC does not finalize new records until the end of the state’s hunting and trapping seasons.

Missouri is in the second part of its raccoon hunting and trapping season right now, which runs through Feb. 28, 2023. For more information on Missouri hunting seasons, click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.