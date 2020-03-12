Browne’s Irish Marketplace will be closed St. Patrick’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The oldest Irish business in North America announced Thursday that they will be closed on St. Patrick’s Day.

“This decision to protect our employees, our friends, our patrons, and support protecting our communities’ health is a difficult decision, but it is the right decision at this time,” a spokesperson for Browne’s Irish Marketplace posted on Facebook.

Browne’s make the announcement around the same time that organizers for both the Snake Saturday and St. Patrick’s Day parades announced that they also made the difficult decision to cancel due to rising concerns over the coronavirus.

“We will share decisions about additional Browne’s events in the coming days,” Browne’s announcement added. “We wanted to give you time to make plans with your families regarding St. Patrick’s Day.”