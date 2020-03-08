Brush fires stretch for miles along 152 Highway in the Northland causing road closures

Picture from Karl Kevin Richter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of fires ignited in the grass along Highway 152 in the Northland on Saturday, which prompted a large response from fire teams and ended shutting down parts of the road.

The fires began around 4 p.m. on March 7. Responders described the fire ranging along the highway between I-29 and N. Oak Trafficway. Those intersections are more than 5 miles apart.

At one point, crews shut down parts of the road to put the fires out, leading to traffic delays.

Kansas City Fire Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 that the dry conditions and high winds contributed to the spread of the fires.

“We train all year on various emergency situations,” he said. “We make sure our brush buggies are properly equipped.”

Blazes structures were damaged in the fires.