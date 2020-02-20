Buchanan County Sheriff’s office releases new details on woman whose body was found in bag

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is releasing new details about a woman whose body was found in a bag Tuesday along Vincent Road and V Highway, near Faucett.

Sheriff William Puett says investigators have identified the 22-year-old woman and are working to notify family members of her death. Once family has been notified, her name will be released.

A Missouri Department of Transportation worker found the bag Tuesday and alerted authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department has classified the case as a suspicious death investigation.

