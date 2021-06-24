Buck O’Neil bridge closures coming next week as crews begin work on new bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers that work will begin on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge project next week. It will impact the current bridge.

Crews will close the left lane of northbound I-35 at 12th street on Monday, June 28. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July 1.

The following ramps will also be closed one day next week.

Monday, June 28 Ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 Closed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Detour: I-35 northbound to I-670 westbound to get back onto I-70

Tuesday, June 29 Ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70 Closed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Detour: I-670 eastbound from I-35 northbound to get back to the north side of the downtown loop

Wednesday, June 30 Ramp from northbound I-35 to Broadway Blvd. Closed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Detour: use the ramps on Main St. to access I-35

Thursday, July 1 Ramp from Broadway Blvd. to southbound I-35 Closed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



All of this work depends on the weather. The new bridge over the Missouri River will cost close to $220 million dollars to build and is expected to be completed by 2024.